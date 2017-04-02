شاهد بالفيديو نيللى كريم فراشة طائرة على انستجرام
شاركت الفنانة نيللى كريم، عبر حسابها الشخصى، على موقع التواصل الاجتماعى “انستجرام”، مقطع فيديو صممه لها أحد معجبيها على موقع، تبدو فيه كفراشه طائرة.
ويظهر الفيديو، الفنانة نيلى كريم، فى حركة دائرية بفستان مزركش، يظهرها كفراشة طائرة، ولاقى الفيديو إعجاب الفنانة المتألقه، وحاز على العديد من المشاركات والإعجابات.
The Egyptian arabic star @nellykarim_official looked like a real beautiful butterfly wearing a backless long gown embroidered by black sequins specialized by an exclusive orange butterfly print … from (l'esprit en vol) collection by @antoinekarehcouture … #nellykarim #antoinekareh #ak_fashionvideos #butterfly #AK_hautecouture #antoinekarehcouture #AK_celebrities #ak_lespritenvol #couture #longgown #eygpt #beirut #dubai # #نيللي_كريم #انطوان_القارح #اناقة #فساتين #مشاهير #فنانين #مصر #السعودية #قطر #المغرب #الامارات #الاردن For any information plz call … ☎ office : ️(00961- 4 -724 744 ) …📱whatsapp : (00961 – 3 – 91 95 80 ) … 📧Email : ([email protected])
Mar 31, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT
المصدر : مصر ناين
